Ravens Linebacker Kenny Young Jacks Up Gardner Minshew With Massive Hit

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew got lit up Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

The former Washington State star fumbled the snap, and things only got much worse for him once the ball hit the ground. (RELATED: Ravens Quarterback Robert Griffin III Suffers Fractured Thumb)

Ravens linebacker Kenny Young rushed into the backfield to lay down a gigantic hit on the rookie quarterback. He jacked him up so hard that Minshew’s helmet went flying.

Watch the incredible play below.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think it’s safe to say football is officially back. That hit was an absolute monster!

Minshew is lucky he got up. If you get hit hard enough to send your helmet flying, then you should be thanking the high heavens if you don’t end up seeing stars.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gardner Minshew (@gardnerminshew5) on May 12, 2019 at 11:06am PDT

You know what you do when you see a linebacker crashing into the backfield like that? You just immediately get down as fast as possible.

Unless you have Mike Vick-like speed, it’s already a lost fight. No point in making it worse. Hit the deck and pray the linebacker doesn’t hit you anyway.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kenny Young (@young_forever42) on Jun 13, 2019 at 7:31pm PDT

I know it’s only preseason, but a monster hit like that should have us all happy to have football back.