Trump Says Kim Jong Un Sent Him A ‘Small Apology’ For Testing Short-Range Missiles

President Donald Trump said Saturday that negotiations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un could begin soon and that the leader issued a “small apology” for testing short-range missiles.

“In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises,” Trump wrote Saturday on Twitter.

In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises. It was….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2019

“It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!” he continued. (RELATED: Kim Jong Un Calls Recent Missile Tests A ‘Warning’ For The US, South Korea)

The South Korean military said North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Saturday, reported The Associated Press.

This comes after Kim said Wednesday that the country’s ballistic missile test Tuesday was a “warning” to South Korea and the U.S. during its joint drill. North Korea normally reacts strongly to annual exercises by the U.S. and South Korea.

Trump and Kim last met in June.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.