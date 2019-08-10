World

Trump Says Kim Jong Un Sent Him A ‘Small Apology’ For Testing Short-Range Missiles

US President Donald Trump (R) walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) during a break in talks at the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 28, 2019. (SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

(SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Evie Fordham Politics and Health Care Reporter

President Donald Trump said Saturday that negotiations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un could begin soon and that the leader issued a “small apology” for testing short-range missiles.

“In a letter to me sent by Kim Jong Un, he stated, very nicely, that he would like to meet and start negotiations as soon as the joint U.S./South Korea joint exercise are over. It was a long letter, much of it complaining about the ridiculous and expensive exercises,” Trump wrote Saturday on Twitter.

“It was also a small apology for testing the short range missiles, and that this testing would stop when the exercises end. I look forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future! A nuclear free North Korea will lead to one of the most successful countries in the world!” he continued. (RELATED: Kim Jong Un Calls Recent Missile Tests A ‘Warning’ For The US, South Korea)

The South Korean military said North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea Saturday, reported The Associated Press.

People watch a TV showing a file image of a North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on August 10, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)

This comes after Kim said Wednesday that the country’s ballistic missile test Tuesday was a “warning” to South Korea and the U.S. during its joint drill. North Korea normally reacts strongly to annual exercises by the U.S. and South Korea.

Trump and Kim last met in June.

