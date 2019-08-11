American Fencer Kneels In Protest For Bronze Medal, Tweets Later To Complain About Donald Trump

Race Imboden, an Olympic medalist and multi-time Pan-American champion, decided Friday that the medal podium of this year’s Pan-American games was an appropriate time to take a knee to protest what he perceives as America’s failings.

Imboden stated that while he was “honored to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Games,” the “multiple shortcomings” of America have “cut short” his pride in his team. He listed racism, gun control, the mistreatment of immigrants and a president who “spreads hate” as issues that are at “the top of a long list.” (RELATED: Colin Kaepernick Is Reportedly In The ‘Best Shape Of His Life’)

We must call for change.

This week I am honored to represent Team USA at the Pan Am Games, taking home Gold and Bronze. My pride however has been cut short by the multiple shortcomings of the country I hold so dear to my heart. Racism, Gun Control, mistreatment of immigrants, pic.twitter.com/deCOKaHQI9 — Race Imboden (@Race_Imboden) August 10, 2019

and a president who spreads hate are at the top of a long list.

I chose to sacrifie my moment today at the top of the podium to call attention to issues that I believe need to be addressed. I encourage others to please use your platforms for empowerment and change. — Race Imboden (@Race_Imboden) August 10, 2019

He went on to say that he wanted to “sacrifice my moment today” for the purpose of “calling attention” to issues that he believes “need to be addressed.” Imboden ended his tweet by calling for others to use their “platforms for empowerment and change.”

While anthem protests have been in the news more frequently due to ex-49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick receiving national attention when he knelt for the anthem during the 2016 football season, this type of protest has a history stretching back decades.

One of the older, more famous examples of protesting during the national anthem occurred during the 1968 Olympics when two African-American track and field stars raised their fists to call attention to racial issues at the time.