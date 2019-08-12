Lady Gaga Plans To Fund Classrooms In Gilroy, El Paso And Dayton Following Tragic Mass Shootings

Lady Gaga recently announced she would be donating money to fund classrooms in the three cities affected by the recent mass shootings.

Gaga partnered with Donors Choose as well as her Born This Way Foundation to fund classroom projects in Gilroy, California, El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, according to a report published Saturday by Fox News.

A note to Dayton, El Paso, and Gilroy https://t.co/W7YG83XsZp — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) August 9, 2019

“My heart goes out to those who were taken from us too soon and to their families, loved ones, and communities who are left to grieve,” Gaga wrote Friday on Facebook. “Everyone has the right to laws that make them feel safe in their communities. In this moment, I want to channel my confusion, frustration, and fury into hope. Hope that we are there for each other and for ourselves.” (RELATED: Lady Gaga Responds To Claims She Stole Part Of ‘Shallow’ From Another Songwriter)

Gaga has chosen to fully fund 23 classrooms in Gilroy, 125 classrooms in El Paso and 14 classrooms in Dayton in honor of those killed in the communities during the tragic shootings.

Lady Gaga is helping teachers in the best way. The singer is going to fund 162 classroom needs in Dayton, El Paso and Gilroy. pic.twitter.com/o8f1D1WJP0 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) August 12, 2019

The “Born This Way” singer claimed the classrooms will now have “access to the support they need to inspire their students to work together and bring their dreams to life.”

The three mass shootings happened days apart and left a total of 34 people dead and roughly 61 people injured. The three shootings were not connected.

“We cannot turn away from ourselves,” Gaga continued in her statement. “We cannot turn away from our loved ones. We need each other. Don’t turn away.”