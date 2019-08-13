Hockey Player Baseball Swings His Stick During Game In Viral Video

A video making the rounds on Twitter shows a hockey player making a very bad choice.

In the video shared by Barstool Sports, the hockey player crushed his opponent by baseball swinging his stick at him.

I'm not talking about a minor little love tap. I'm talking about getting absolutely annihilated. Now, the guy didn't go down, but the hit was hard enough to break the stick.

Give it a watch below.

What is that idiot thinking? What could have caused him to baseball swing his stick across a dude's face? There are a few unspoken rules in hockey.

You know what’s right at the top of the list? Using your stick as a weapon.

There’s a reason the moment a fight starts during a hockey game the sticks get tossed to the side. It’s because we all know you can’t use one as a weapon.

Apparently, this clown never got the memo. The hockey gods watching over the sport can’t be too happy with this guy at all.

If you get smoked by a stick, it’s almost a guarantee the benches are going to clear. That didn’t happen here, which is surprising, but I’m sure it was on the table.

Next time, just drop the stick and fight like a damn man. That’s what hockey is all about. Using your stick as a weapon is spitting on everything the sport represents.