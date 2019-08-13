Indonesian Firm Will Not Use Chinese Funds To Build Trump Project

An Indonesian firm that partnered with Donald Trump Jr. on a theme park project which would incorporate Trump properties will no longer utilize a Chinese loan in the development of the park.

Hary Tanoesoedibjo, owner of the Indonesian company, MNC Land, developing the theme park, hired a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned Metallurgical Corp. to build the theme park near Jakarta, according to the News Tribune. (RELATED: Here’s The Full Story Behind Trump’s $234k Scotland Golf Trip)

Indonesian firm cancels Chinese loan for its Trump project https://t.co/LzwVHAdZxv — SeattlePI (@seattlepi) August 13, 2019

“The theme park has nothing to do with the Trump Organization, we have to make it clear,” Tanoesoedibjo said at a news conference.

Tanoesoedibjo also said his company and a Chinese bank discussed funding the project with a $500 million loan but that deal is not on the table anymore. “It was done by our team, but finally we dropped it,” he continued with no further details.

Trump Jr. responded, “It has nothing to do with Trump, Obviously he (Tanoesoedibjo) has got a large development, and the two have nothing to do with each other.” (RELATED: More Than 270 Indonesian Election Workers Die From Fatigue-Related Illnesses)

The Indonesian property owner finalized the deal with Trump Jr. four years earlier which included Trump hotels, condos, a golf course, mansions and villas. Trump Jr. and the the business developer also had a Trump International Resort, Gold Club and Residences in the works. This project along with another business deal was signed in 2015 before Trump was elected, according to the New York Times.