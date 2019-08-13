Mia Khalifa Says She Only Made $12,000 In The Porn Industry

Porn legend Mia Khalifa apparently didn’t make much cash at all in the adult entertainment industry.

"People think I'm racking in millions from porn. Completely untrue. I made a TOTAL of around $12,000 in the industry and never saw a penny again after that," Khalifa tweeted in part on Monday.

She added that she was "never promised 'millions', nor do I expect it."

Here's a live look at my reaction to learning Mia Khalifa, one of the most famous women to ever do porn, made a grand total of $12,000.

That number is shockingly low. Shockingly low! Yes, she wasn't involved with porn for a very long time, but we're talking about a woman that shot to the top of the industry in a matter of weeks, if not days.

To tell you how successful she's been, she parlayed a porn career into a sports show and a gigantic social media following.

That’s not common at all.

I know a few women in the porn industry (let’s not make a big deal out of the fact I know porn stars), and they make some serious money.

Now, they're not making Hollywood level money you get from blockbuster films, but they're damn sure making more than $12,000. That much is for sure.

Hopefully, Khalifa is making a bit more cash these days because $12,000 for your entire porn career is pitiful.

I honestly don’t understand how she even made such a little amount, but here we are.