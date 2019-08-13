Mila Kunis Turns 36 Years Old

August 14 is Mila Kunis’ birthday. To help you celebrate, we put together this slideshow of her greatest looks.

Mila Kunis is an American actress born in Ukraine. At the age of seven she immigrated to the United States with her parents. They settled in Los Angeles and Kunis took up acting lessons.

Kunis appeared in multiple commercials before landing the major role of Jackie on Fox’s “That 70s Show.” That role led to work on the cartoon “Family Guy.”

When "That 70s Show" quit filming in 2006, she began to branch out into the film industry. She appeared in films such as "Get Over It" and "American Psycho II: All American Girl."

She went on to grab bigger roles in films such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Black Swan,” “Friends With Benefits” and “Bad Moms.”

Kunis met her husband, actor Ashton Kutcher, on the set of “That 70s Show.” The two began dating in 2012 after knowing each other for nearly a decade. They later married in 2015. The couple shares two kids together.