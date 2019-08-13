Man With TV On His Head Caught On Camera Leaving Old TVs On Front Porches

A man wearing a television on his head left more than 50 outdated tube television sets on front porches in Virginia on Sunday, according to police.

Henrico Police Lt. Matt Pecka said someone wearing a “mask resembling a television” was caught on multiple doorbell video cameras early Sunday morning leaving vintage tube TVs at “the majority of homes throughout the community,” WTVR reported.

“I thought my son brought it home, but apparently not,” said Michael Kroll, who lives in the Glen Allen neighborhood of Hampshire and found an old television on his doorstep. “I think it’s just a prank.”

This is the second time random television sets have been dropped off on front porches in the neighborhood. The same thing happened in 2018, but the culprit only managed to distribute 20 televisions, WTVR reported.

This time, authorities say the advent of doorbell security cameras could help them identify the suspects. (RELATED: Some Guy In California Spent Three Hours Licking A Doorbell, And Now The Police Want To Find Him)

“Many residents were alerted by their security devices of these unwanted deliveries,” said Pecka, referring to the digital doorbells with built-in video monitoring used by many homeowners in the area.

“It’s sort of funny … He wants to be known as the TV Santa Claus, I don’t know,” said Jim Brooksbank, resident and recipient of a vintage 13-inch TV left on his front steps. “I can’t think of any technology or political point that would be valid here. It’s just a senseless prank.”

Henrico Police and Solid Waste Divisions worked together to remove the TV sets.

“In just over an hour, officers were able to speak with residents and remove a lot of unwanted televisions,” Pecka said.

Anyone with information about the incidents is being asked to call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.

It is unclear whether the perpetrator would face charges. Pecka said the incidents “at most” constitute illegal dumping, The Associated Press reported.

“Maybe TV man was just ready to strike and put a little humor in our lives,” Brooksbank added.

