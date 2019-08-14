College GameDay Will Be At Disney For Florida/Miami. Fans Have To Buy A Park Ticket To Go

College GameDay is headed to Disney World, and it sounds absolutely awful.

An announcement was made Tuesday about the ESPN show’s location for week zero when Miami and Florida play each other to get the season started. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Hey Coach, where are you going for Week 0? pic.twitter.com/68lXq7n7cI — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) August 13, 2019

However, there’s a major twist. You have to buy a ticket to the park in order to attend! GameDay is known for being a show of the working man and now people interested will have to fork over money to enter the Magic Kingdom.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION for fans interested in attending @CollegeGameDay at Magic Kingdom on Aug. 24: pic.twitter.com/i6JqFi45VW — CampingWorldKickoff (@CWKickoff) August 13, 2019

Again, GameDay is all about the common man. It’s for the man who works 40 hours a week, wants to take some time away from the wife and kids, drink a beer and get ready for a day of football.

It’s about the guy who has grease and dirt on his hands. That’s what the iconic ESPN show is all about.

Do you know what it’s not about? Forking over a ton of money in order to just simply see it live in person. I’ve attended GameDay before. It was awesome when I saw the show live in Madison before Wisconsin put a beatdown on Nebraska.

However, having to pay to go is simply absurd. It’s a slap in the face to college football fans everywhere.

Shame on ESPN for this decision. Shame on them. GameDay just went from representing everything righteous with America to representing elitism at its finest.