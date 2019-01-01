Mike Gundy’s Mullet Was Looking Majestic During Oklahoma State’s Bowl Game

Mike Gundy’s mullet was on fire Monday night during Oklahoma State’s game against Missouri in the Liberty Bowl.

Gundy was patrolling the sideline like a boss as his legendary hair flowed int he wind like it was handed down from God himself. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

With hair that good, it shouldn’t be any surprise that the Cowboys snagged a 38-33 win.

 

Mullet perfection

It’s almost not even fair for the Cowboys to be coached by a man with hair like that. Most college football coaches are fighting a losing battle with their hairlines.

Coaching young men is a stressful job, and the hair is one of the first things to go.

Not for Gundy. His mullet is the stuff of legends.

While we’re here, I wouldn’t be doing my job if I didn’t bring up another golden Gundy moment from this past season.

His rant about liberals ruining sports is an all-time great college football moment. It’s almost too good to be true. (RELATED: College Football Coach Blames Liberals For Weak Athletes During Amazing Rant)

God bless, Mike Gundy. The world of college football truly doesn’t deserve him.

