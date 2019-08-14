Six Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia

Six police officers were shot in an active shooter situation in the Tioga-Nicetown section of Philadelphia Wednesday, officials said.

Officers gathered by the 3700 block of North 15th Street in an apparent standoff. Police operators received a series of distress calls around 4:30 p.m. local time, according to NBC Philadelphia.

A witness told ABC’s Philadelphia station WPVI she heard over 100 gunshots. Temple University is close by and its Health Sciences Center Campus was reportedly under lockdown. (RELATED: 20 People Dead After El Paso Shooting, Governor Says)

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on audio obtained via Broadcastify. “I got an officer shot.”

Tune into @CBSPhilly for live coverage: About 30 mins ago TWO #Philadelphia Police Officers were shot. 15 mins ago a person was taken into custody. We are unsure of their connection but this scene in Tioga is still very active. *Stay away from 3700 block of N 15th* SWAT on scene. pic.twitter.com/jNkYXphoWm — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) August 14, 2019

WATCH:

Witness says she heard more than 100 gunshots as at least one suspect fired at officers in shooting incident in Philadelphia; multiple police officers have been injured, police say. https://t.co/GgihNme8ar pic.twitter.com/K84ti0JULA — ABC News (@ABC) August 14, 2019

Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney reportedly went to a local hospital where several wounded officers had been transported, NBC 10 reported.

