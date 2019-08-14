Vanderbilt Will Sell Alcohol During Football Games

Vanderbilt football fans will be able to drink a cold beer during games this upcoming season.

According to the Tennessean.com on Wednesday, beer will be sold in the stadium during the upcoming season, and the money earned from the sales will help upgrade facilities on campus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As I’ve said many times, it’s never a bad thing whenever another school joins the alcohol bandwagon. It’s just not.

It’s a win for America whenever another program decides to give their fans what they all want, which is an ice-cold beer during the action.

Nobody enjoys watching football without a drink. They just don’t, but most college programs have never had the ability to sell cold brews.

Now, that’s all changing and the dominoes are falling fast. The beer is going to be flowing this fall and it’s going to be plentiful.

To the programs who have already approved beer sales, I’d like to say thank you. You’re setting a great example of what it means to create a great game day experience.

To the programs who are lagging behind, I suggest you either get on board or get out of the way. It’s really that simple.

We want our beer, and we want it right now!