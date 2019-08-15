‘Have A Million Seats:’ Dana Loesch Blasts Philly Mayor’s Attempts To Blame ‘Law Abiding’ For Criminal’s Actions

Former NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch ripped Democratic Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s call for gun control following an active shooter situation in his city Wednesday night that left six police officers wounded.

In a Thursday morning series of tweets, the conservative talk radio host noted that the suspect, 36-year-old Maurice Hill, was “a felon” and “prohibited possessor” whose actions are the fault of those who kept letting him “out on the street to cause chaos,” not “law-abiding people.”

“Our officers need help,” Kenney said during a Wednesday press conference. “They need help with gun control. They need help with keeping these weapons out of these people’s hands.” (RELATED: Protesters Harass Cops After Philadelphia Shooting)

“The perp is a felon, a prohibited possessor, who keeps being let out on the street to cause chaos,” Loesch tweeted Thursday. “It’s not the fault of law-abiding people but heaven forbid you examine light sentencing and recidivism driving the violent crime rate nationwide.”

“Firearms offenders generally recidivated at a higher rate, recidivated more quickly following release into the community, and continued to recidivate later in life than non-firearms offenders,” Loesch wrote, quoting from a United States Sentencing Commission report.

“So no — the politicians responsible for a ridiculous justice system, bad judges, and light sentencing have zero right to attack good, law-abiding people for a criminal’s lawless actions and the consequences of said politicians’ incompetency. Have a million seats,” she wrote.