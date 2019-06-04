See The First Look At Josh Rosen In A Miami Dolphins Game Uniform

Fans of the Miami Dolphins have finally gotten their first look at Josh Rosen suited up in his game uniform.

The former UCLA star was traded to Miami after the Arizona Cardinals selected Kyler Murray first overall in the 2019 draft. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Select Kyler Murray First Overall In The NFL Draft)

He’ll now get to start his career over, and the Dolphins will give him every opportunity to become the face of the franchise. Before that happens, they first had to shoot him in his uniform, and the organization shared the video for all of the fans.

I really hope Rosen balls out with the Dolphins. He was shown the exit in Arizona, and I wouldn’t say it was on the best of terms.

According to the young NFL passer, general manager Steve Keim hasn’t even spoken to him since the whole trade went down.

I think we all recognize the league is a business, but not speaking to your former starting quarterback before trading him away is pretty scummy.

Rosen is also one of the smartest guys in the league. That seems to rub some people the wrong way, but I don’t understand why anybody would cheer against a guy with brains.

All that matters now is that he has a clean slate with the Dolphins. It’s time for him to go out, win the starting job against Ryan Fitzpatrick and do everything he can to elevate the team.

He’s incredibly talented, and I fully expect him to be just fine. Fans of the organization have lots to be optimistic about.

