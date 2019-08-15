Jeffrey Epstein Autopsy Reveals A Number Of Broken Bones In His Neck

Jeffrey Epstein suffered a broken hyoid bone and other neck-bone fractures around the time of his death, according to the recently released autopsy report. Epstein is believed to have committed suicide last Saturday.

The Washington Post reported late Wednesday that two sources familiar with Epstein’s autopsy report had confirmed the presence of the fractures — raising even more possible questions about the circumstances surrounding the convicted sex offender and financier’s death.

“Among the bones broken in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which in men is near the Adam’s apple. Such breaks can occur in those who hang themselves, particularly if they are older, according to forensics experts and studies on the subject. But they are more common in victims of homicide by strangulation, the experts said.”

From the moment the news about Epstein’s death broke, people from all points on the political spectrum have offered theories as to how he was able to allegedly kill himself while he was supposed to be under strict observation. (RELATED: Rasmussen Poll: 42% Think Epstein Was Murdered)

While reports indicate that, in spite of an earlier attempt, Epstein had been taken off suicide watch prior to his death, a number of safeguards were still supposed to be in place in order to prevent him from harming himself.

In practice, however, many of those safeguards appear to have fallen by the wayside as guards were reportedly sleeping on the job, falsifying records to make it look as though they had checked on Epstein when they hadn’t done so. Other reports claimed that shrieking was heard from Epstein’s cell on the morning that he allegedly took his own life. (RELATED: Report: Epstein Guards Were Asleep On The Job)

Just hours before he was found dead in his cell, documents tying Epstein to a number of high-profile individuals — including former Democratic New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson — were made public.

Attorney General William Barr has promised a full investigation into both Epstein’s death and anyone who may have acted as a co-conspirator in his alleged pedophilia ring.