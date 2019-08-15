Report: Liam Hemsworth ‘Heartbroken’ And ‘Blindsided’ By Photos Of Miley Cyrus Making Out With Friend

Liam Hemsworth was reportedly completely “devastated” by the pictures that surfaced over the weekend of his wife Miley Cyrus and friend Kaitlynn Carter kissing while on vacation.

“He was heartbroken and blindsided by those photos,” a source close to the 29-year-old actor told Page Six in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth Split Up After Being Married For Less Than A Year)

“They are still married and they really did love each other,” the source added. “She’s [Miley] really immature and always has been.” (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

The comments came after sources told People magazine that it was Cyrus who was trying to get Hemsworth to chill out on his partying and that he would reportedly “lash out at her” over it.

“Everyone always thinks Miley is problematic and immature and a hardcore partier while he’s this chill surfer dude, but that’s actually [not accurate],” a source close to the 26-year-old singer shared.

But sources close to the “Hunger Games” star called these claims “ridiculous.”

“Liam is one of the kindest, gentlest people out there,” the source explained. “Him being wild or drunk or deadbeat is absolutely ridiculous.”

The source said the claims that he was refusing to stop partying are “100% a distraction” from Cyrus’ actions.

As previously reported, Liam broke his silence after reports surfaced that the celebrity couple had split over the weekend after less than nine months of marriage.

“Hi all Just a quick note to say that Miley [Cyrus] and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” Hemsworth captioned a post on Instagram, along with a picture of a beach at sunset.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” he added. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”