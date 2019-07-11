Miley Cyrus Talks About Her ‘Complex And Modern’ Marriage To Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus opened up about tying the knot recently with Liam Hemsworth and described her marriage to him as both “complex and modern.”

“I think it’s very confusing to people that I’m married,” the 26-year-old pop singer shared during her interview for Elle magazine’s August issue published Thursday. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Admits She May Not Have Married Liam Hemsworth If Wildfire Hadn’t Happened)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 11, 2019 at 5:21am PDT

“But my relationship is unique,” she added. “And I don’t know that I would ever publicly allow people in there because it’s so complex, and modern, and new that I don’t think we’re in a place where people would get it.” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Cyrus continued, “I mean, do people really think that I’m at home in a fucking apron cooking dinner?” (RELATED: Liam Hemsworth Shares Shocking Photo Of His Shared House With Miley Cyrus Reduced To Ashes)

At one point, the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker talked about how she is in a “hetero relationship,” but still is “very sexually attracted to women.”

“I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women,” Cyrus explained. “People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still fucking good, and I know that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jul 11, 2019 at 7:48am PDT

“I made a partner decision,” she added. “This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Later, she talked about whether she sees kids in her and Hemsworth’s future.

“We’re expected to keep the planet populated. And when that isn’t a part of our plan or our purpose, there is so much judgment and anger that they try to make and change laws to force it upon you—even if you become pregnant in a violent situation,” the singer shared.

“If you don’t want children, people feel sorry for you, like you’re a cold, heartless bitch who’s not capable of love,” she added. “Why are we trained that love means putting yourself second and those you love first? If you love yourself, then what? You come first.”

Cyrus continued and said that, “until I feel like my kid would live on an earth with fish in the water, I’m not bringing in another person to deal with that. ”