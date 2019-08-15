Ocasio-Cortez Comes Out Hard Against Trump Supporters

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized all of President Donald Trump supporters Thursday, saying they are a “coalition” of racists. In this must-watch video, the freshman Democrat goes on a wild rant about Trump’s supporters.

Trump has defended himself as Democrats and others have continued to accuse him of racism after he tweeted that four freshman Democratic Representatives frequently referred to as “the Squad,” New York Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna S. Pressley and Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, should “go back” and fix the countries “they originally came from.” (RELATED: President Trump Punches Back On Racism Charges After ‘Go Back’ Tweet)

