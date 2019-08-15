Amid Standoff And Gunfire, Philadelphia Crowd Taunts Police Officers

Video captured a Philadelphia crowd taunting police officers Wednesday even as a standoff that had already wounded six officers continued nearby.

Local CBS reporter Alexandria Hoff was on the scene to cover the shooting and noted her disappointment at seeing officers harassed while they attempted to do their jobs. “I mentioned this at 10 and since I was harassed during that live shot, I’ll mention it here too. A major moment of disappointment this evening was watching a crowd of people taunt police officers, laughing and yelling at them in the midst of the gunfire,” she tweeted.

One woman told CBS that it felt like a war zone — for several hours, gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and police. “When they started dumping with the firepower and stuff like that, they did it in front of the day care, the babies were out and everything, that’s crazy. I’m a discharged veteran. I thought I was in a DMZ zone. It’s triggering PTSD, all types of things, all of this needs to be resolved. It’s senseless, seriously senseless,” she said.

According to the most recent reports, all of the officers who were injured during the standoff have been released from the hospital.

The suspect surrendered late Wednesday night after forcing a standoff that lasted eight hours. Police initially came to the location to serve a narcotics warrant. (RELATED: Six Police Officers Shot In Philadelphia, Two Cops Trapped In Home For Hours)

