Al Qaeda Releases ‘Blooper Reel’ Of ISIS Fighters Screwing Up Lines In Terrorist Video

Al-Qaeda released a video of ISIS militants flubbing their lines while trying to renew their pledge of allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The ISIS fighter in the video has been identified as Abu Muhammad al-Adeni, according to the Telegraph. The video, shows a chirping bird repeatedly interrupting al-Adeni, causing him to forget his lines.

ISIS ‘blooper reel’ shows fighters forgetting lines and on-camera bird intrusions https://t.co/gQtZfo2hpT pic.twitter.com/Mf76MumuNO — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) August 16, 2019

Another ISIS fighter can be heard in the background telling him to “stay calm, keep cool,” as he works through the script. (RELATED: White House Preparing Exec Order To Stuff ISIS Detainees In Guantanamo Bay)

The clip is from a propaganda video titled “The Hollywood reality of al-Baghdadi group – Part 2,” and was made in 2017 by ISIS in Yemen, according to the BBC. It was recently released by Al-Qaeda-linked propaganda media outlet Hidayah Media Production, but it is unknown how the company acquired the unedited footage.

WATCH:

A caption at the beginning of the video reads, “Look O viewing brother at this scene and [how] they are practising [their scene] in order to show it as spontaneous when, actually, it is a scene they acted out,” according to the Evening Standard.

Both ISIS and Al-Qaeda have been competing for territory and influence in Yemen, as both groups combat the Shia Houthi militia, according to the Telegraph. Both groups have launched internet propaganda campaigns against each-other.

Hidayah Media Production released a video in 2016 accusing ISIS of using the red colored Vimto drink as fake blood in one of its propaganda videos.

