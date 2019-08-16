Some Backers Say Seeing Less Of Biden Means Fewer Gaffes

The solution to not hearing former Vice President Joe Biden’s frequent gaffes might be to see less of Biden at campaign rallies, some of his backers say.

Biden’s appearances have been so replete with verbal missteps that his handlers are suggesting he make fewer public appearances so that he is less liable to make mistakes, Politico reported Thursday.

Biden backers also noted that their candidate usually stumbles late in the day so it would be best to encourage the 76-year-old politician to get more rest in the evenings. (RELATED: Joe Biden’s Recent Gaffes Are Not Uncommon For Him)

“He needs to be a strong force on the campaign trail, but he also has to pace himself,” one Biden insider told Politico. The insider also suggested that it would be difficult to make substantive changes to Biden’s campaign commitments since he already has fewer than most of his Democratic opponents.

Opinion within the Biden camp would appear to be divided on whether less of Biden is more. “I think you’ll see the same schedule and maybe even more Joe Biden,” one advisor told Politico. “Everyone wants to see Joe Biden be Joe Biden. If he’s held back in any way, that’s almost the antithesis of who he is.” (RELATED: Joe Biden’s History On Race Looms As He Weighs Presidential Bid)

“I think it’s the wrong approach,” the advisor said.

Biden is routinely heckled by President Donald Trump, who claims that he has low energy and often refers to Biden as “sleepy Joe.”

In addition to reversing himself on a range of issues from supporting the Hyde Amendment to advocating the death penalty, Biden has made numerous gaffes on the campaign trail.

In Iowa on Aug. 8, he declared that “poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.” Earlier that day, he also told his supporters that “we choose truth over facts.”

“A lot of people are nervous that he’s lost some of his mojo,” a prominent Democratic supporter told Politico. “They’re getting nervous about him going toe to toe with Trump. But the problem is, there doesn’t seem to be an alternative.”