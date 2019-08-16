Lamar Jackson Rips Off 18-Yard Touchdown Run Against The Packers

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson eliminated any doubts Thursday night against the Packers about whether or not he plans on running around this season.

The Louisville Heisman winner ripped off an absurd 18-yard touchdown run, and absolutely smoked every single defender who got close to him. (RELATED: Ravens Quarterback Robert Griffin III Suffers Fractured Thumb)

There has been a lot of talk lately about how much Jackson will be running this season. If the video below is any indication of things to come, I think it’s safe to say he’ll be running a lot.

That play right there is when Jackson is at his best. The young man is a freak of nature physically, and he has speed most defenses couldn’t dream of seeing.

He’s the most athletic quarterback the NFL has seen since the days of Mike Vick. Sure, he has some issues throwing the ball, but there’s no question he’s a nightmare when it comes to making plays with his feet.

If Jackson can get consistent in the passing game, then the Ravens are going to be incredibly dangerous. All he needs to do is just make the defense hesitate a little in the passing game, and then he’ll really open things up with his feet.

Again, Jackson has a level of athleticism that is virtually unseen at the quarterback position.

I really hope Jackson runs all over the place this season because that’s when he’s by far and away the most exciting to watch.

Props to him for shutting down his critics with that awesome run.