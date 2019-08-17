Watch The First Preview For Season 6 Of ‘Silicon Valley’

HBO has dropped the first preview for the sixth and final season of “Silicon Valley.”

In the preview, Richard can be seen testifying in front of Congress, which seems to be modeled after Mark Zuckerberg’s appearance. (RELATED: The Trailer For ‘Westworld‘ Season 3 Has Been Released. It’s Absolutely Insane)

That’s not the only thing we see. It looks like the whole squad is up to their usual antics as they try to become power players in the tech industry.

Give the funny preview a watch below.

I honestly can’t wait for “Silicon Valley” to return. Season six begins October 27, and that day can’t come fast enough.

There’s no question at all that it’s one of the funniest shows ever made. I can crank out season after season on a random day without any trouble at all.

Even after T.J. Miller left, the show didn’t slow down one bit. That’s a testament to the talents of the rest of the cast and the strength of the writing.

HBO is known for making great content, and “Silicon Valley” is right up there with the best the network has ever produced.

Now we’re entering the final season. After five great previous seasons, we’re left with one last journey. It’s a bittersweet moment, but I’m excited to see how the awesome story concludes.

Tune in October 27 to watch the end beginning of the end of “Silicon Valley.” It’s been a great ride so far, and I have no doubt the saga will have an epic ending.