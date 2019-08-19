CNN Invites 9 Democratic Candidates To Climate Town Hall. Here’s The Line-Up

Eight Democratic candidates accepted CNN’s invitation to participate in a climate town hall in September, CNN reported Monday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts will take part in the 24-hour news channel’s Sept. 4 town hall, according to the network. Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas and businessman Andrew Yang were among those who received an invitation.

CNN is inviting candidates who reach 2% support in at least four Democratic National Committee-approved polls. Sen. Kamala Harris of California declined the invitation, citing a previous engagement, while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has so far failed to meet the requirements. He is running exclusively on fighting climate change.

Candidates will take questions from a live studio audience in New York and a CNN moderator, according to CNN’s report. The audience will be drawn from Democratic voters interested in the issue. The town hall comes after DNC Chairman Tom Perez said in June that the party will not hold a debate on global warming.

Perez said in a Medium post that month that climate change is just one of several high-priority issues, and that it would be unfair to host a debate revolving around it. The DNC has not responded to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment. (RELATED: Did The DNC Reject A Climate Change Debate To ‘Protect’ Joe Biden?)

Candidates have until Wednesday to qualify for the town hall.

Inslee’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

