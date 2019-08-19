Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Marries Lauren Hashian In Hawaii

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got married over the weekend to his girlfriend Lauren Hashian.

The Hollywood superstar posted two photos of himself early Monday morning on Instagram from the Sunday wedding ceremony in Hawaii.

Take a look at the big day below.

I've got to be honest here. I didn't even know Johnson had a longtime girlfriend, let alone being close to getting married.

Not only that, these two have a pair of children together. I guess The Rock has done a nice job of keeping his personal life out of the spotlight as he cranks out major movies.

Judging from her Instagram, it looks like the star actor certainly picked a winner.

He’s making movies one day and crushing the marriage game in a secret ceremony the next. I think we honestly have to ask the question whether or not The Rock might be the most successful man on the planet.

It’s crazy, he went from playing football at Miami to becoming a man who gets paid tons of money to only star in blockbuster films.

Every single movie The Rock drops turns out to just be an ATM machine for studios. Plus, he’s also in HBO’s “Ballers.”

Now, he’s a married man.

Maybe, love is still alive after all. Props to The Rock for tying the knot.