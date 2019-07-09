Ryan Reynolds Joins The Cast Of The Netflix Film ‘Red Notice’ With The Rock

Netflix’s new movie “Red Notice” sounds awesome, and Ryan Reynolds has now joined the cast.

According to Deadline, the plot of the film with The Rock and Gal Gadot is, “international action thriller centered around the pursuit of the most wanted art thief in the world. It takes place in multiple countries.”

Yeah, you can go ahead and put me down for this one with Reynolds, The Rock and Gadot.

Damn, the year has sucked for movies, but “Red Notice,” which begins production in 2020, sounds like it’s going to be awesome.

It’s got an absolutely loaded cast, the plot the sounds awesome and there is a one billion percent chance I see it.

Despite the fact the box office has been awful lately, Netflix dropping a golden film could lift all our spirits. It’s also interesting this is happening right after reports the streaming service was dialing back spending right after “Triple Frontier” flopped.

Looks like they’re going to at least write one more massive check before dialing things back, and I’m happy to hear it because this movie sounds outstanding.

This obviously won’t be out for a long time, but it’s worth waiting for. Films with a cast like this one don’t happen often.

The Rock and Gadot are both at the top of the game and Reynolds is right there with them. I can’t wait to see “Red Notice.” Let us know in the comments with what you think.