Quintez Cephus Reinstated To The University Of Wisconsin After Sexual Assault Acquittal

Quintez Cephus has been re-admitted to the University of Wisconsin.

The massive decision was announced Monday after the star wide receiver had been expelled after being accused of sexually assaulting two fellow students. He was acquitted of the charges at trial, but it still looked like the school might not let him back in. Now, they’ve pulled a 180 degree turn and reinstated him. (RELATED: Quintez Cephus Acquitted Of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges)

The school stated the following in part when explaining the decision on Monday:

UW–Madison obtained information following the criminal proceeding that was not provided to the university during the student conduct process. Chancellor Rebecca Blank conducted a review of this information and the petition for Quintez Cephus’ reinstatement as quickly as possible and in a complete and impartial manner. As a result of this review, sanctions for Quintez Cephus have been reduced and his expulsion lifted. There were findings of responsibility of the student non-academic misconduct code that were upheld.

This is absolutely huge news, and I couldn’t be happier for Cephus. Couldn’t be happier at all. Cephus was acquitted in under an hour at his trial.

When you get acquitted that quickly, it’s clear to me the case against him wasn’t strong at all. It was embarrassing when the school made it seem like he couldn’t come back.

As a Wisconsin graduate, it was incredibly disgraceful to see my school keep a man out after he was acquitted, and it has nothing to do with him being a football player.

The obvious question now is long will it take for Cephus to get back on the football team. I have to imagine it’d happen immediately, right?

What a wild situation. I hope he back sooner than later. With Paul Chryst already saying he supports him, I’d imagine Cephus will be wearing a Wisconsin uniform again very soon.

What an incredibly insane past year and a half for him. Let’s hope we see him catching footballs again very soon.