Trump Says Apple’s Tim Cook Makes A ‘Compelling’ Case Against Tariffs On Tech Products

President Donald Trump said Sunday that Apple CEO Tim Cook told him paying economic tariffs would make it difficult for his company to compete with the likes of Samsung.

Cook made a “very compelling argument,” the president said, adding that he would take it into consideration. The Trump administration delayed tariffs on China for tech goods and footwear, among other items, for three months.

NEW: Pres. Trump said he met with Apple CEO Tim Cook in Bedminster, adding that Cook “made a very compelling argument” that tariffs are making it hard for Apple to compete with companies like Samsung. “I’m thinking about it.” https://t.co/TVq7yKJSle pic.twitter.com/LktWUkkJdt — ABC News (@ABC) August 18, 2019

The 10% tariffs, which were due to go into effect Sept. 1, would have affected Apple products like iPhones and iPads. Apple shares jumped nearly 5% after Trump announced the delay on tariffs, while other retail stores experienced similar gains. (RELATED: Apple Shares Surge After White House Delays Tariffs On Chinese Tech Products)

Trump’s comments Sunday stand in stark contrast to remarks he made on Twitter in July.

“Apple will not be given Tariff wavers, or relief, for Mac Pro parts that are made in China. Make them in the USA, no Tariffs!” the president wrote in a July 26 tweet.

The tweet came after Apple asked to have 15 of its components — including power supply units, stainless-steel structural enclosures, circuit boards and completed mice and trackpads — exempted from 25% import tariffs. The tech giant is one of more than 50 companies trying to move production out of China to avoid a prolonged trade conflict between the country and the United States.

Apple and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

