49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Throws Insanely Embarrassing Interception

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo threw an incredibly embarrassing interception Monday night against the Broncos.

Garoppolo, who is coming off an ACL injury from last season, tossed the ball off balance and off his back foot into the general area of two receivers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not clear who he was targeting, but the ball was immediately picked off. It’s one of the worst throws I’ve seen in a long time. Watch it below.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who’s struggled recently by throwing 5 INTs in a row at practice, opened the game with another INTpic.twitter.com/CYkAxNtAHA — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2019

In case you’re wondering just how much Garoppolo, who is on a deal worth up to $137.5 million, has been struggling lately, he tossed five picks in a row during a recent practice.

#49ers Jimmy Garoppolo had 5 consecutive passes intercepted, by Moore (2), Sherman, Tartt, Whitherspoon Broke streak with TD to Jalen Hurd — Cam Inman (@CamInman) August 14, 2019

I’m not saying it’s time to panic if you’re a fan of the 49ers, but the team paid the former Patriots backup a fortune to become the face of the team.

The contract took some serious heat at the time it was signed. Now, I don’t know how any rational person can look at it and not laugh.

The dude is out here looking like a high school quarterback lofting balls into the air, but he’s getting paid like he’s Russell Wilson.

If this continues into the regular season, the 49ers are in serious trouble and his deal is soon going to start looking like one of the worst ones ever signed in NFL history.

Best of luck to the 49ers! It looks like they’re going to need all the help they can get.