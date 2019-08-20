Editorial

Antonio Brown Files Another Grievance With The NFL Over His Helmet Issue

Oakland Raiders v Arizona Cardinals

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown’s helmet issue isn’t over yet.

According to Ian Rapoport on Monday night, the wide receiver filed another grievance with the NFL over not letting him wear his old helmet. (RELATED: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’)

The former Steelers star claimed the league “is arbitrarily applying rules” and that he should “have a 1-year grace period” that other players have gotten. The move comes after the league already shut down one of his attempts to wear an old and unapproved helmet.

This is just honestly getting absurd at this point. The Raiders have already made it clear Brown needs to be all in with the team or all out.

Brown returned to practice Monday, but he just can’t seem to let this helmet issue go. At some point, you have to ask how much of this garbage the Raiders are willing to tolerate.

He’s turning the entire organization into an absolute circus.

In my view, it’s a super simple issue. Either Brown wants to get paid millions of dollars to play football and follow the rules or he doesn’t.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s simply football. If the former Steelers star doesn’t want to follow the rules set by the league and be a distraction, then the Raiders should tell him to get lost.

 

Stay tuned because things might get interesting very fast if his latest grievance gets denied.