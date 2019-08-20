Antonio Brown Files Another Grievance With The NFL Over His Helmet Issue

Oakland Raiders star Antonio Brown’s helmet issue isn’t over yet.

According to Ian Rapoport on Monday night, the wide receiver filed another grievance with the NFL over not letting him wear his old helmet. (RELATED: Raiders GM Mike Mayock Says Antonio Brown Has To Decide If He’s ‘All In Or All Out’)

The former Steelers star claimed the league “is arbitrarily applying rules” and that he should “have a 1-year grace period” that other players have gotten. The move comes after the league already shut down one of his attempts to wear an old and unapproved helmet.

Source: #Raiders WR Antonio Briwn has filed another grievance against the NFL, arguing that he should be afforded the same right provided to other NFL players to have a 1-year grace period to phase out his helmet in 2019 season. He claims the NFL is arbitrarily applying rules. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019

The expectation is that it will be heard by an arbitrator on an expedited basis https://t.co/Jgq7UOsf76 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 20, 2019

This is just honestly getting absurd at this point. The Raiders have already made it clear Brown needs to be all in with the team or all out.

Brown returned to practice Monday, but he just can’t seem to let this helmet issue go. At some point, you have to ask how much of this garbage the Raiders are willing to tolerate.

He’s turning the entire organization into an absolute circus.

GM Mike Mayock issued a statement today regarding Antonio Brown. pic.twitter.com/5ueLsrOmid — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 18, 2019

In my view, it’s a super simple issue. Either Brown wants to get paid millions of dollars to play football and follow the rules or he doesn’t.

This isn’t rocket science. It’s simply football. If the former Steelers star doesn’t want to follow the rules set by the league and be a distraction, then the Raiders should tell him to get lost.

Stay tuned because things might get interesting very fast if his latest grievance gets denied.