Felony Battery Charge Against Chris Brown For Photographer Attack Dropped

A felony battery charge against singer Chris Brown has been dropped.

Brown had been accused of attacking a photographer two years ago in Florida, according to a report published Monday by the Associated Press. Hillsborough County prosecutors filed to drop the charge on Friday.

The charge was reportedly dropped due to insufficient evidence.

“After a thorough review of the facts and information from the alleged victim, our office determined there was insufficient evidence to prosecute,” the State Attorney’s Office said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. (RELATED: Police Are Calling This The ‘Weakest’ Part Of Chris Brown’s Rape Accuser’s Story)

Police claimed Brown was at a nightclub after performing a concert when he punched a photographer for the club. By the time police arrived, Brown was gone. He was arrested a year later after a show in July of 2018.

Brown’s attorney Kevin Napper claimed the singer was wrongfully accused of assault and said dropping the charge was the “right decision.”

“He is appreciative of the state attorney’s thorough and thoughtful review of the evidence, or lack thereof, and is looking forward to seeing his fans in Tampa,” Brown’s attorney said after the charge was dropped.

Brown is set to perform in Tampa on Aug 31. The concert is part of Brown’s Indigoat Tour.