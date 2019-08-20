El Paso Shooting Suspect Placed On Suicide Watch: Report

The El Paso, Texas, shooting suspect is on suicide watch, according to an official with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Crusius allegedly killed 22 people and left over a dozen others wounded after he opened fire in a Texas Walmart on Aug. 3.

Medical staff recommended the 21-year-old be placed on suicide watch, the official said, the El Paso Times reported Monday.

Crusius said he was targeting Mexican people, according to an arrest affidavit, CNN reported. He surrendered following the attack and told police he was the shooter. (RELATED: El Paso Shooting Victim’s Husband Asks Public To Attend Funeral Because He Has No Family In Town)

Authorities are holding him without bond at the Downtown Detention Facility and charged him with capital murder. The jail previously separated Crusius from other inmates and put him in a single cell, the New York Post reported.

Crusius has been “cold” when speaking to police, officials told CNN. He has been cooperating with police, but has shown no remorse, Police Chief Greg Allen told reporters following the mass shooting.

A four-page document believed to be written by Crusius was published online shortly before the attack. The manifesto, titled “An Inconvenient Truth,” contains anti-immigrant rhetoric and details the author’s hatred for Hispanic people.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas is considering filing federal hate crime and domestic terrorism charges against Crusius in addition to the capital murder charge, according to the El Paso Times.