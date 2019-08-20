See Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 9 ‘Enemies By Monday’

The Paramount Network has released photos from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode “Enemies by Monday,” and they’re awesome.

The photos don’t give us a ton of clue of things to come, but they do show that Kayce and Jamie are riding together ready for action. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Continues To Be Great In New Episode ‘Behind Us Only Grey’)

Let’s not forget that after episode eight, it’s clear as day that war is on the horizon. The Beck brothers have had their death warrants signed by the Duttons.

Now, it’s time for them to deliver. Take a look at all the photos below, and figure out for yourself if you can find any hidden clues.

I honestly can’t wait much longer for tomorrow night. Everything has come together so nicely this season. The Beck brothers have proven to be great villains.

It also looks like they’re getting ready to target Monica and Tate. If that happens, we’re going to see a side of Kayce that we almost certainly haven’t seen before.

Let’s not forget what happened when the Becks came for Beth. Their guys ended up dead and hanging from a porch.

What will happen? I have no idea, but I have a sad sense that at least one major character is going down. I think it could be Monica, but I honestly don’t have a clue.

What I do know is that death is on the horizon, and I can’t wait to watch it all unfold.

Tune in Wednesday night to watch episode nine. You know I’ll be locked in!