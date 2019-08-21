‘Cheering On A Recession’: John Delaney Rips Fellow Democrats

Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney chided fellow Democrats Wednesday, some of whom he said seem to be “cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to” President Donald Trump.

Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and other Democrats, as well as some cable news hosts, have predicted that the U.S. economy is headed for a recession.

“I hope it’s not,” Delaney, a former Maryland congressman, told reporters when asked if a recession is likely. “You know, it feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump.”

“I don’t want a recession because I don’t want these workers in here to face a recession,” Delaney added. “But I worry that Trump’s policies are bringing one on.”

WATCH:

Responding to a question from @ajjaffe on recession, John Delaney says “it feels like some Democrats are cheering on a recession because they want to stick it to Trump” pic.twitter.com/wIlEnW2w0W — Musadiq Bidar (@Bidar411) August 21, 2019

Delaney declined to say which Democrats he feels are rooting for a recession. “I’m not going to name names, but you just get a sense,” he said, adding later: “Listen, I just think it’s very important that we be clear as a party that we don’t want a recession.”

Trump told reporters in the Oval Office Tuesday that he’s not worried about a recession, if it means beating China in the trade war. (RELATED: 2020 Candidates Refuse To Touch The National Debt Issue)

“China’s been grifting off this country for 25 years, but longer than that. And it’s about time, whether it’s good for our country or bad for our country short term,” Trump said.

“I am doing this whether it’s good or bad for your statement about, ‘Oh, will we fall into a recession for two months?'” the president told a reporter.

