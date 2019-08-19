MSNBC Host Stephanie Ruhle: ‘It’s About Time We Get A Recession’

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle said on air Monday that a recession under President Trump would be “okay,” saying “it’s about time” America has one.

“A recession is okay. A recession is a normal part of economic activity. We see them, upturns and downturn. A recession doesn’t mean it’s a crisis. But if you’re a sitting president, you don’t necessarily want a recession on your watch. You want people feeling good,” Ruhle said during “MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson.“ (RELATED: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Defends Ali Velshi, Accidentally Calls Them A ‘Couple’ [VIDEO])

“But seeing that we have been in economic expansion for the better part of ten years, it’s about time we get a recession,” she continued. (RELATED: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Cries On Air While Talking About Voting)

Ruhle added that if America faced a recession it would be “normal and it would be okay.”

Many media figures have been talking about the prospect of a recession as Donald Trump is facing re-election in 2020.

HBO host Bill Maher has repeatedly said that a recession would be a good thing because it would make Trump lose re-election.

Video: @BillMaher: “One way you get rid of @realDonaldTrump is a crashing economy, so please bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or lose your democracy.” #RealTime #TTT pic.twitter.com/wSd6jNYueC — Brent Baker (@BrentHBaker) June 9, 2018

“I feel like the bottom has to fall out at some point, and, by the way, I’m hoping for it because I think one way you get rid of Trump is a crashing economy. So please, bring on the recession. Sorry if that hurts people, but it’s either root for a recession or you lose your democracy,” Maher said last year.