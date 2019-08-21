Johnny Manziel Does Wide-Ranging Interview On ‘The Lefkoe Show’

Johnny Manziel recently did an awesome interview on “The Lefkoe Show.”

The Texas A&M Aggies legend and Heisman winner talked about a wide-range of topics including his time in the NFL, his future, his life in College Station and what it was like live under so much pressure.

It might honestly be the most interesting interview he’s ever done. I couldn’t stop listening. As a fan of college football, it was fascinating to hear him talk about his Heisman campaign. (RELATED: Houston XFL Coach June Jones Believes Johnny Manziel Will Be In The XFL Draft Pool)

He also talked about how his social circle is much smaller these days, and he seemed incredibly self-aware of how he found himself out of the NFL.

Give it a watch below. It’s something college football fans have to hear.

It’s wild that all these years later, Manziel can still dominate the news cycle. Him signing in the AAF, which folded before the season even ended, was the biggest part about the league.

Now, he’ll try to likely take his shot at the XFL. Given how much he appears to have matured and how focused he is, I think there’s a very real chance it works out for him.

If it doesn’t, then he sounds prepared to move on to a life after football. As he pointed out above, it’s shocking how young he was when the college football world was set on fire by his play.

Johnny Football has been famous for the past seven years. He’s only 26! That’s just crazy to think about.

The XFL starts up in a few months, and I’d bet just about anything Manziel is on a roster. If not, then his football career is likely done.

Either way, he sounds like he’s mentally in a great place, which is a far cry from where he was a few years ago.