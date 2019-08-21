Keanu Reeves Will Return For The ‘Matrix 4’

Keanu Reeves will star in another “Matrix” film as his iconic character Neo.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the following details on Tuesday afternoon:

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Lana Wachowski, co-creator and director of the The Matrix, are returning to the fold for a fourth installment of the seminal action franchise. Wachowski is set to write, helm and produce the new feature project, with Reeves and Moss reprising their respective roles as action heroes Neo and Trinity.

My friends, this movie is going to make a ton of cash. It won’t even matter how good it is. Another “Matrix” movie is going to rake in cash.

The second and third films in the series I could take or leave. They were okay relative to the first one. Having said that, “The Matrix” was one of the most badass movies I’d ever seen.

There were so many great moments. The metal detectors shootout scene was one of the coolest things I’d ever seen.

I remember watching it as a little boy over and over again.

Let’s also not forget the famous scene of Neo dodging bullets. That might honestly be the most iconic moment from the entire saga.

“The Matrix Revolutions” came out in 2003, and we haven’t had another movie since. It’s been nearly a full 16 years since we saw Reeves on screen as Neo.

The Hollywood Reporter didn’t have a release date for the fourth movie, but you can bet it’s probably still a couple years away at a minimum.

Given how much special effects work is done on those movies, I wouldn’t expect it to return anytime soon.

Get hyped, folks! Any series that returns after nearly two decades off will absolutely push people to the box office.

Keep checking back for more updates when we have them because I have a sense Reeves returning for another “Matrix” movie is going to be lit.