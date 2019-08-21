Tom Brady Jokingly Urges People To Draft Him In Their PPR Fantasy Football Leagues

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a pretty funny tweet late Tuesday afternoon.

The six-time Super Bowl champion posted a photo on Twitter of himself catching a football during practice, and wrote, “I know your drafts are coming up so I need to let all of you know I’m a PPR threat now.”

He even followed that up with a little self-deprecating humor about his Super Bowl 52 dropped pass when he tweeted, “We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please.” (RELATED: NFL Reinstates Suspended New England Patriots Star Josh Gordon)

I know your drafts are coming up so I need to let all of you know I’m a PPR threat now. pic.twitter.com/RtNJFrzV3v — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 20, 2019

We’re in the trust tree here, no Super Bowl 52 jokes please. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) August 20, 2019

This is just another example of why Brady is the best. He’s got six Super Bowl rings, he takes the game super seriously, he’s insanely dedicated to his craft but he still likes to have fun.

Way too many athletes take things a shade too seriously. Brady had a bad drop in Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, and he’s out here laughing about it.

That’s a sign of a man who has a great sense of humor.

Of course, it’s probably not too hard to have a great sense of humor when you’ve got millions of dollars in the bank and six Super Bowl rings to wear around the clock.

I’d probably be cracking jokes nonstop as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Aug 13, 2019 at 6:22am PDT

You know Brady is in for a big year if he’s out here making jokes ahead of week one. A man who is nervous is rarely focused on comedy.

The fact the Patriots legend is dropping lines about PPR leagues is a sign he must be relaxed and ready to roll this year with the Pats.

Is a seventh Super Bowl ring on the way? I wouldn’t bet against it.