REPORT: Case Keenum ‘Tracking’ To Be The Redskins Starting Quarterback

It looks like Case Keenum will most likely be the starting quarterback for the Washington Redskins when the season begins.

Head coach Jay Gruden told the media on Sunday that Colt McCoy might not be healthy to go until after the season starts, and Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that means Keenum is “tracking” to be at the top of the depth chart. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jay Gruden today on how soon Colt McCoy might return from a broken leg that ended his 2018 season: “Oh man, it might not be the end of camp, it might be two or three weeks into the season. We don’t know yet.” Case Keenum is now tracking to be Washington’s opening-day starting QB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 18, 2019

I guess this means Dwayne Haskins pretty much has no hope at all of being the starting quarterback after being drafted in the first round.

It’s not overly surprising that Haskins is down on the depth chart. The Redskins have been pretty clear they’re not going to rush his development, and I don’t blame them.

There’s no reason at all to throw Haskins in the fire if he isn’t ready. Keenum has starting experience, and can run the show until McCoy is healthy or the former Ohio State star is ready to go.

You can kill a quarterback’s development and confidence if you put him on the field before he’s actually ready to play.

The Redskins have no hope of winning the Super Bowl this season. That means they don’t need to be making drastic decisions.

Let Haskins develop in practice, let Keenum run the offense until McCoy is good to go and then re-evaluate it all down the road.

Any situation that sees Haskins on the field before he’s 100% ready will likely be regretted by the team when it’s all said and done.