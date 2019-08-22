Emily Ratajkowski Sparks Pregnancy Rumors With ‘Mom And Dad’ Post

Emily Ratajkowski has once again sparked pregnancy rumors, this time after sharing a snap shot on her Instagram account along with a cryptic parental message.
The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model got everyone’s attention after she shared a snap of her and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Wednesday night, according to Fox News in a piece published Thursday.
She captioned the post simply, “Mom and Dad.” (RELATED: Julia Roberts Is Spilling Out Of Her Dress At Cannes Film Festival)
View this post on Instagram
Many fans were quick to note the curious message and questioned if the supermodel might be expecting. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])
“Where’s the emrata superchild at then,’ one wrote.
Another said, “Wait – a little baby emrata?”
“So you are pregnant? That’s awesome, best of luck 🙂 enjoy :),” a third person exclaimed.
It comes after the swimsuit model and husband surprised fans in February of last year with news that they had tied the knot at a secret ceremony in New York with a few close friends and family members.
View this post on Instagram
Several months later, she sparked rumors that she might be pregnant after posting a picture of her holding a peach and captioned the post, “Bearing fruit.”
Later she responded and shut down the rumors and thought it was “sweet,” per USA Today.
“I wasn’t thinking of that when I posted it,” the “Gone Girl” actress explained. “That’s really sweet that people were excited. I’m not pregnant.”
I guess we will have to wait and see this time!