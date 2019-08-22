REPORT: Sela Vave Moves In To Jamie Foxx’s Home Following Reports Of Split With Katie Holmes

Actor Jamie Foxx had young singer Sela Vave move into his California mansion.

The move comes after the pair was spotted holding hands while leaving a night club over the weekend, according to a report published Wednesday by Page Six. The day after Foxx and Sela Vave were spotted, reports surfaced that Katie Holmes and Foxx had broken things off.

They had been romantically linked for the past six years.

Foxx took to his Instagram stories to explain the living situation. Later, the video was shared on Sela Vave’s main Instagram page.

In the video Foxx says the move is just part of business. (RELATED: REPORT: Jamie Foxx And Katie Holmes Split After Foxx Spotted With Singer Sela Vave)

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam,” Foxx said. “He slept on my couch for six weeks. Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he used to sleep at my old house … everybody come to my crib.”

“I did the same thing with her … We took her under our wing … We wanted to treat her the same way and give her the opportunity,” Foxx added.

Regardless if he’s really just trying to help Sela Vave launch her music career, it really doesn’t make Foxx look innocent in this break up situation. Holmes reportedly said what Foxx does is “his business,” but you have to admit it comes off as a slap in the face to the actress.