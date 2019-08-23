REPORT: Brandon Wimbush Will Start At Quarterback For UCF

Brandon Wimbush will be the starting quarterback for the UCF Knights this season.

The Notre Dame transfer won the starting job, but freshman Dillon Gabriel will also get a few snaps, according to a Thursday statement from the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Official statement from Coach Heup on the QBs leading into 2019 pic.twitter.com/5Nk084GDGu — UCF Football (@UCF_Football) August 22, 2019

The move comes after superstar gunslinger McKenzie Milton destroyed his leg, and is still not able to play. It’s still not known when/if Milton will take snaps again for the Knights.

Wimbush getting the starting nod isn’t extremely surprising. He was once upon a time the starting passer for Notre Dame.

If you’re good enough to start for the Fighting Irish, then you’re good enough to tear up teams in the Group of Five.

The mobile quarterback doesn’t have the greatest arm, which is why he lost the starting job at ND, but he’s got the legs on him to really extend plays.

Again, I think everybody expected Wimbush to win the job for UCF. He wouldn’t have gone there if he thought riding the bench was the likely outcome.

It also works out perfectly for the Knights because the former Notre Dame star is a senior. He’ll play this season, graduate and then Milton is hopefully healthy enough to play again.

UCF is primed for another incredible season. After being locked out of the playoffs these past two seasons, you have to wonder if this is the year they finally break through.

Would a 12-o UCF with wins over Stanford, Pitt, FAU, Cincy, Houston and South Florida get in? There are a lot of variables in play, but I’d hope so.

After their past two years, I think we’ve seen an undefeated Knights squad can hang with anybody, especially Auburn.