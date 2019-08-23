REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Offer To Make Ezekiel Elliott 2nd Highest Paid Running Back In The NFL

The Dallas Cowboys have reportedly made Ezekiel Elliott a gigantic offer in order to end his holdout.

According to Ed Werder on Thursday, Jerry Jones has offered the team’s star running back a deal that would pay him more than Le’Veon Bell and less than Todd Gurley.

That would make him the second highest paid player at his position in the NFL at a number somewhere between $13.1 million and $14.375 million. (RELATED: Ezekiel Elliott Reportedly Wants A Contract Bigger Than Todd Gurley’s $57.5 Million)

Sources: The most recent offer in negotiations between holdout Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys came from the team. Elliott has been offered a contract making him one of the NFL’s 2 highest-paid RB. That would suggest team offering more than LeVeon Bell and less than Todd Gurley. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) August 22, 2019

The former Ohio State star should absolutely take this deal. He should call up Jones and sign immediately. I don’t think the Cowboys are going to go north of what Gurley got, especially after his deal has looked like a gigantic mistake in hindsight.

Making more than $13 million a year should be more than enough money to keep Elliott happy. At some point, you just have to look in the mirror and ask if holding out and skipping a year is truly worth it over $1 million.

I’d say probably not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Apr 12, 2019 at 10:34am PDT

The reality of the situation for the Cowboys is that they have multiple people they need pay, including Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

There’s only so much money to go around and it seems like making Elliott the second highest paid running back in the league is more than fair.

We might as well all pretend the Gurley contract doesn’t exist because it was so atrocious that one of that size likely won’t be handed out again soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@ezekielelliott) on Jan 12, 2019 at 2:39pm PST

We’ll have to wait to see what Elliott decides to do, but he should absolutely take this deal.