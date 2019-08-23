Politics

Ilhan Omar: I Can’t Talk About Islamophobia Without Talking About Anti-Semitism Too

Iftar Hosted By Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Andre Carson Marking The End Of Ramadan

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar said that she cannot stand against Islamophobia without also standing against anti-Semitism in a social media thread Friday.

“In order to confront the evils of religious bigotry and hatred, we must realize that all of our destinies are linked,” Omar said. “I cannot speak out against Islamophobia if I am not also speaking out against the dangerous rise in anti-Semitism.”

“Donald Trump has spent his whole life targeting minorities communities—promoting hate against black, immigrant, Muslim, Latinx, women, people with disabilities and Jewish-Americans,” she added.

The Minnesota politician continued, saying that it is “sickening” when people make “false equivalences” between President Trump and the left when it comes to anti-Semitism.

Finally, Omar ended the thread by claiming that she is learning from her own “mistakes,” but also saying that there isn’t an equivalence between leftists and Trump.

Omar has faced repeated accusations of anti-Semitism due to her rhetoric on Israel and pro-Israel Americans. (RELATED: Rep. Ilhan Omar Describes 9/11 Terror Attacks: ‘Some People Did Something’)

In 2012, she said in a tweet that Israel had “hypnotized the world,” adding, “may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

Since getting into office, she’s made a number of other comments, including insinuating that pro-Israel lawmakers may have an “allegiance to a foreign country.” (RELATED: Ilhan Omar Blows Off Al-Qaeda, Mocks Americans For Fearing Them In Recently Surfaced Video)