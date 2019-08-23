Scooter Braun Gives New Taylor Swift Album Praise Amid Feud Over Masters

Entertainment mogul Scooter Braun praised Taylor Swift’s new album “Lover,” despite reports the two have bad blood over the singer’s masters.

Swift’s album dropped Aug. 23 and many, including Braun, took to social media to express their thoughts on it, according to a report published Friday by Entertainment Tonight.

Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been. Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option ???? #brilliantalbum #brilliantcampaign congrats — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) August 23, 2019

“Regardless of what has been said the truth is you don’t make big bets unless you are a believer and always have been,” Braun tweeted. “Brilliant album with #Lover. Congrats @taylorswift13. Supporting was always the healthier option.”

Swift slammed Braun in a Tumblr post after news broke that Braun had purchased the rights to Swift’s masters in a $300 million deal. The newest album “Lover” is the first album Swift has outright owned. (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s New Album ‘Lover’ Hits Almost 1 Million In Pre-Sales)

“Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it,” the “Reputation” singer wrote at the time.

This new statement by Braun leaves me a little confused. Especially because Swift accused him of bullying and manipulating her. If he did that, then why is he saying he is a believer of what Swift does?

There’s always two sides to every story, but this story doesn’t add up at all.

Braun is right about one thing though. Swift’s new album is yet again some of her best work. I don’t know how she’s able to continue to impress over and over.