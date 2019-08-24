Dwight Howard Signs With The Los Angeles Lakers On Non-Guaranteed Deal

Dwight Howard is going back to the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday, Howard will return to the franchise after reaching a buyout deal with the Memphis Grizzlies.

His deal with the Lakers won’t be guaranteed, which means there’s little risk on behalf of the team if things don’t work out. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million)

Dwight Howard’s deal with the Lakers will be non-guaranteed, league source tells ESPN. Howard had several meetings with Lakers officials, and they’ll give him a chance to show he’s made changes in how he conducts himself. Lakers players were involved in process. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 23, 2019

Sources: Dwight Howard surrendered nearly $2.6M of his $5.6M guaranteed salary to Memphis in buyout. He can earn $2.6M on his vet minimum deal with Lakers — if he survives on roster past early January. Ideal outcome for Grizzlies, who never intended to bring Howard to camp. https://t.co/uLglUip1JT — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 24, 2019

This is pretty risk free move if you the Lakers. They need help after DeMarcus Cousins went down with a torn ACL, and Howard was once a dominant center.

Can he ever return to that level of play? Who knows, but the fact he’s on a non-guaranteed deal makes this almost a no-brainer for the franchise.

If he sucks, then just cut him loose. If he dominates, then you’re getting him at a bargain. There’s pretty much no downside at all.

Howard has really bounced around the league the past few seasons, and it just seems like he hasn’t fit anywhere that well.

If he doesn’t last with the Lakers, then his NBA career is likely over. It’s time for Howard to show up and show out.

Otherwise, he’ll be finding himself doing something other than playing basketball.

We’ll have to wait and see what he does, but this is a great and low risk signing by the Lakers.