Lakers Get Permission To Speak With Dwight Howard

The Los Angeles Lakers might be bringing Dwight Howard back to town.

The Memphis Grizzlies granted the Lakers permission to speak with the NBA center, according to Shams Charania on Sunday.

The move comes after DeMarcus Cousins tore his ACL. The Lakers need a new post player, and they seem interested in bringing back their former player. (RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers Sign DeMarcus Cousins To 1-Year Contract Worth $3.5 Million)

The Grizzlies are granting the Los Angeles Lakers permission to speak with Dwight Howard, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 18, 2019

I’d be really curious to know what Howard has left in the tank. He was a dominant player in his early years in the league, but he has dropped off hard and fast the past couple seasons.

He only played in nine games last season for the Washington Wizards and has suited up for four different teams in the past few years.

The total goes up to five if you count the Grizzlies, who he’s almost certainly never going to see the court with.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Apr 8, 2019 at 8:56pm PDT

However, the Lakers need help at center after Cousins went down with his ACL injury. If Howard is truly ready to go, then they can probably get him on the cheap.

If the former Magic star is even 50% of what he once was, then it’d be a smart move to bring him into the fold with LeBron James and the rest of the squad.

If they can get him on a deal that is pennies on the dollar, then the risk is very low.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on Sep 24, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT

We’ll have to wait and see what happens, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Howard ends up back on the Lakers.