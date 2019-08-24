Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Vanilla Dress During Dinner In France

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous vanilla dress during a reception and banquet dinner at the G7 Summit in France Saturday.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during this year’s annual summit held in Biarritz. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the exquisite look with loose hair, a silver belt and silver high heels with red on the bottom. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS stunned when she stepped off Air Force One in a bright yellow sleeveless sundress with a white and pink floral print, alongside President Trump.

She completed the great summer looks with loose hair, sunglasses and hot pink high heels ahead of the summit.

The first lady always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion has has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her most unforgettable looks here.