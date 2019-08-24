Editorial

Melania Stuns In Jaw-Dropping Sleeveless Vanilla Dress During Dinner In France

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron welcome U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump as they arrive for a banquet during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 24, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Melania Trump definitely turned heads when she stepped out in a gorgeous vanilla dress during a reception and banquet dinner at the G7 Summit in France Saturday.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the sleeveless number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron during this year’s annual summit held in Biarritz. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

She completed the exquisite look with loose hair, a silver belt and silver high heels with red on the bottom. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

To say she looked perfect would be an understatement.

Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

Francois Mori/Pool via REUTERS

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS stunned when she stepped off Air Force One in a bright yellow sleeveless sundress with a white and pink floral print, alongside President Trump.

She completed the great summer looks with loose hair, sunglasses and hot pink high heels ahead of the summit.

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Carlos Barria

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

The first lady always looks fantastic no matter what the occasion has has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her most unforgettable looks here.