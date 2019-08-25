Melania Dazzles In Gorgeous Sleeveless Red Dress During France Trip

Melania Trump definitely got everyone’s attention when she stepped out in a gorgeous red dress ahead of a dinner during the G7 Summit in France Sunday.

The first lady looked just as stunning as ever in the colorful sleeveless number that went down past her knees as she joined President Donald Trump and other world leaders for a group photo at the annual gathering held this year in Biarritz. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the amazing look with loose hair and shiny metallic red high heels.

To say she looked fantastic would be a serious understatement. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

Earlier in the day, FLOTUS turned heads when she showed up in a pretty sleeveless white belted dress as she joined spouses of G7 World leaders during a visit on traditional Basque culture in Espelette.

She completed the fun summer look with loose hair, a white clutch and white flats.

That the first lady always looks terrific has been noted before. Most recently, she stunned when she showed up to dinner Saturday wearing a beautiful vanilla dress.

“Thank you President Macron and Mrs Macron for a beautiful welcome to Biarritz #G7,” Melania captioned her post on Instagram from the day’s festivities, along with several snaps in the gorgeous outfit.

